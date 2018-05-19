Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Obgyn Associates of Montgomery PC495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 277-8330
-
2
Montgomery Surgical Center470 Taylor Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-9600
-
3
Prattville location630 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 365-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
He is absolutely God sent.
About Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770671901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.