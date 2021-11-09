Overview

Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Replacement, Total Hip Replacement and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.