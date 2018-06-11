See All Neurosurgeons in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Matthew Philips, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Philips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Philips works at Southcoast Health Neurosurgery in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Wareham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southcoast Health Neurosurgery
    480 Hawthorn St, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 (508) 973-9150
    Southcoast Health Neurology
    100 Rosebrook Way, Wareham, MA 02571 (508) 973-4974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Jun 11, 2018
    I RECENTLY HAD LUMBAR 4 LUMBAR 5 INTERBODY FUSION BY DR. PHILLIPS AT ST. LUKES HOSPITAL. I AM SO GRATEFUL TO BE RELIEVED OF THE PAIN I HAD PRIOR TO THE SURGERY. ( SPONDYLOLESTHESIS L4 L5). I FEEL SO FORTUNATE TO HAVE HAD SUCH A SKILLED NEUROSURGEON.
    DOROTHY WHEELER — Jun 11, 2018
    About Dr. Matthew Philips, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598752610
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Neurological Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Yale School of Medicine
