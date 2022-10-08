Dr. Matthew Pezda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Pezda, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Pezda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Pezda works at
Locations
1
Retina Consultants Of Nevada6220 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 369-0200
2
2020 Vision Place12801 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 931, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 357-0530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pezda knows what he is doing and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Pezda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pezda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pezda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pezda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pezda works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezda.
