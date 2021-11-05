Overview

Dr. Matthew Petrie, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Petrie works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.