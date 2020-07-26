Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Locations
Algone3190 E Meridian Park Loop Ste 207, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 373-9460
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson treated 2 annular tears in my low back with PRP following a Motor Vehicle Accident in July 2019. I couldn’t have asked for a more thorough doctor. After receiving treatment, I have 80% pain reduction! Thank you to Dr. Peterson and his amazing staff! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1891785606
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- Alaska Family Medicine/Providence Hospital Program
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
