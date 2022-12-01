Dr. Matthew Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Perry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Perry works at
Locations
Retina & Macula Consultants2400 S McCall Rd Ste C, Englewood, FL 34224 Directions (941) 274-4084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Urology Specialists1 S School Ave Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 274-4083Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been an amazing physician to my dad during a time where our family was already emotional and sensitive. I am a nurse, and felt helpless with the care he was receiving prior to finding Dr. Perry. I am forever grateful for his kindness, compassion, care, and dedication he shows to his patients. He was knowledgeable and honest, and worked around our complicated situation. Thank you Dr. Perry for all you did for our family!
About Dr. Matthew Perry, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1013996859
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Miami
- Urology
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perry speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
