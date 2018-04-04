Overview

Dr. Matthew Paul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Paul works at Epic Orthopedics in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.