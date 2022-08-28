Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Daviess Community Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Monroe Hospital and Sullivan County Community Hospital.
Dr. Parmenter works at
Locations
Monroe Medical Group - Specialty Clinic3209 W Reddy Way Ste C, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 825-6006
Southern Indiana Surgery Center LLC2800 Rex Grossman Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-8969
Varicose Vein Treatment Center3209 W Fullerton Pike Ste C, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 825-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Greene County General Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Monroe Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Had serious peripheral neuropathy. Dr. Parmenter helped eliminate most of my pain. I had been to may Dr's that couldn't help or said there was no help available. Dr. P was a godsend.
About Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013902089
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmenter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parmenter has seen patients for Limb Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parmenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.