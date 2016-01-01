See All Family Doctors in Pelham, AL
Dr. Matthew Parker, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Parker, MD

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Parker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pelham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Parker works at Modern Chiropractic Pelham, AL in Pelham, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    On Demand Healthcare
    377 Huntley Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 624-4524
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Heritage Medicine
    50 Manning Pl, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 995-4690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

About Dr. Matthew Parker, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 19 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1174617716
Education & Certifications

  • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
  • Baylor
