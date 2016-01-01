Dr. Matthew Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Matthew Parker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pelham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
On Demand Healthcare377 Huntley Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124 Directions (205) 624-4524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Heritage Medicine50 Manning Pl, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 995-4690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Matthew Parker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174617716
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parker speaks Spanish.
Dr. Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
