Dr. Matthew Palmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Palmer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Oakdale OBGYN9825 Hospital Dr Ste 205, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 587-7000Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Oakdale Obgyn15535 34th Ave N Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55447 Directions (763) 587-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Oakdale OBGYN11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 240, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 587-7000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
After years of unsatisfactory treatment for incontinent issues Dr. Palmer assured me he would fix and he did. He’s experienced, compassionate, and he listens! I highly recommend him to older women that have been told to wear pads or depends for bladder leakage. There’s a much better solution. See Dr. Palmer.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437354099
- Minimally Invasive Gynecology and Robotic Surgery, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit
- Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
