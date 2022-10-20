Dr. Matthew Pagano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Pagano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Pagano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.
Dr. Pagano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Care Alliance - Freehold501 Iron Bridge Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-7603
-
2
Urology Care Alliance - Old Bridge2 Hospital Plz, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 972-9000Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagano?
I came to Dr. Pagano about 4 years ago. He was the new doctor to join the practice. I was despondent, since I had been to physicians before him who had no good advice for me other than"live with it". I figured I would give it another try. You know what? Dr. Pagano was apparently better-read than some of the older doctors is the best I could figure. He consistently cited recent scientific publications on my condition and encouraged me not to give up. And while it took a few tries of different courses of treatment, we found one that brought great success. My condition began to reverse and has become less and less severe over time. At this point I have to say I have experienced a rebirth. Dr. Pagano R O C K S !!!
About Dr. Matthew Pagano, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1447540661
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagano works at
Dr. Pagano has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pagano speaks Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.