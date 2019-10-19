Dr. Matthew Paden, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Paden, DPM
Overview
Dr. Matthew Paden, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Vencor Hospital|Vencor Hospital - Denver, CO
Locations
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado P.C.1719 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0370
Rocky Mountain Foot Ankle Center PC7615 W 38th Ave Unit B101, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0371Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you. Forrest Shoemaker
About Dr. Matthew Paden, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1730226978
Education & Certifications
- Vencor Hospital|Vencor Hospital - Denver, CO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paden has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.