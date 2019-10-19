See All Podiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Matthew Paden, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Paden, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Vencor Hospital|Vencor Hospital - Denver, CO

Dr. Paden works at Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado P.C. in Denver, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado P.C.
    1719 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0370
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Foot Ankle Center PC
    7615 W 38th Ave Unit B101, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0371
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2019
    Thank you. Forrest Shoemaker
    Forrest shoemaker in CO — Oct 19, 2019
    About Dr. Matthew Paden, DPM

    • Podiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1730226978
    Residency
    • Vencor Hospital|Vencor Hospital - Denver, CO
    Frequently Asked Questions

