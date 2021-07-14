Dr. Matthew Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Owen, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Owen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, recovery time minimal.
About Dr. Matthew Owen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Taos Orthopedic Institute Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham/ School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Alabama
