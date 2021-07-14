Overview

Dr. Matthew Owen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Owen works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.