Dr. Matthew Ough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ough works at
Locations
Neurology Consultants of Ne720 S Van Buren St Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 438-7155
Bellin Psychiatric Center Marinette2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 433-7488
Green Bay Surgcl Ctr704 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-7984
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Saw me quickly and treated me with respect. Listened to my concerns. We created a treatment plan that was comprehensive and executing that plan to the letter. I would highly recommend. That one star review below is bogus at best. Some super overweight person had complications with their surgery and went to sue Dr. Ough and lost in court because they had no case.
About Dr. Matthew Ough, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ough has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ough speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.