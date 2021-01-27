Overview

Dr. Matthew Ough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ough works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.