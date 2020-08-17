Overview

Dr. Matthew Oswin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Oswin works at PeaceHealth Medical Group Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Lynden, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.