Dr. Matthew Ostrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ostrom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ostrom works at
Locations
-
1
COR Healthcare Medical Assocs2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-0508
-
2
Cor Healthcare Medical Associates520 N Prospect Ave Ste 300, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 372-1156
-
3
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-0508Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Healthcare Partners - Torrance Memorial Urgent Care (contracted Ucc)855 Manhattan Beach Blvd Ste 101, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 372-1156
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ostrom is a fantastic doctor ! Extremely caring, easy to talk do, gave me complete confidence and did a great job on my cardiac ablation. He gave me my life back Best doctor I’ve ever been to
About Dr. Matthew Ostrom, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205033073
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrom works at
Dr. Ostrom has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrom.
