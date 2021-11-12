Dr. Matthew O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew O'Shaughnessy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew O'Shaughnessy, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at
Locations
1
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center500 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (646) 497-9068Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
Urology Associates Ltd.6525 France Ave S Ste 200, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (612) 624-9709
3
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center353 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 497-9068Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor undoubtedly saved my life by diagnosing my prostate cancer and continuing the treatment of my bladder cancer to removal of both prostate and bladder. A radical cystectomy was performed by him with very little side effects. going on six months cancer free and finally am feeling the best I have felt in years! From the bottom of my heart I am grateful for his care!
About Dr. Matthew O'Shaughnessy, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1881867810
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.