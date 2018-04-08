Overview

Dr. Matthew Oseto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Oseto works at EvergreenHealth Orthopedic & Sports Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.