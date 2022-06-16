Dr. Matthew Oman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Oman, MD
Dr. Matthew Oman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County113 Waterworks Way Ste 155, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 612-9090
Loma Linda University Medical Center11175 Campus St, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-8242
Digestive Disease Consultants of OC19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 612-9090
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7000
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I actually failed to update my calendar after rescheduling my endoscopy and colonoscopy; nonetheless, when I showed up on the wrong date, the doctor performed the procedures on the original schedule. Everyone at his office was pleasant and professional in speaking to me, even before I realized the error was mine and not theirs. I would definitely recommend Dr. Oman. He listened and answered all my questions. Lately I have experienced dismissive attitudes from a few other doctors, so Dr. Oman certainly boosted my confidence in seeking medical advice.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Oman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oman has seen patients for Gastritis, Malnutrition and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Oman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.