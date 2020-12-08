Overview

Dr. Matthew Okeke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Okeke works at Grand Desert Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.