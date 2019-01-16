Overview

Dr. Matthew Ohr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ohr works at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.