Dr. Matthew Ochsner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Ochsner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Ochsner works at Head and Neck Specialists in Charleston, SC with other offices in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Head & Neck Specialists
    9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 567-1215
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care
    4700 Waters Ave Bldg 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1385
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sandra Sharer — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Ochsner, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1881089928
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Ochsner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochsner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ochsner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochsner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochsner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochsner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochsner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochsner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

