Dr. Matthew Nutaitis Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Nutaitis Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F Edward Herbert School Of Med Bethesda Md and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Nutaitis Sr works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
-
4
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Matthew Nutaitis Sr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548240740
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- Nnmc
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F Edward Herbert School Of Med Bethesda Md
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nutaitis Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutaitis Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nutaitis Sr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nutaitis Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutaitis Sr works at
Dr. Nutaitis Sr has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Blindness and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutaitis Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutaitis Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutaitis Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutaitis Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutaitis Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.