Dr. Matthew Nielsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Nielsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Locations
McIver Urological Clinic710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 644-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician, takes time to explain issues and answer questions. Good with older patients.
About Dr. Matthew Nielsen, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
