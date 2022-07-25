Overview

Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Nielsen works at Comprehensive Foot Center, P.A. in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.