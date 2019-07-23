Overview

Dr. Matthew Ng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at UNLV Medicine - Ear Nose & Throat (ENT) in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.