Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from D.P.M. California College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Dr. Neuhaus works at Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC - Smyrna in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC - Smyrna
    693 President Pl Ste 103, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Concentra
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2018
    I would recommend them to anybody, they are very friendly and professional at what they do, I didn't have to wait long at all and they answered all my questions with no hesitation. Oh yeah and Brenda is awesome.
    Margarita Corral in Smyrna, TN — Dec 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM
    About Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346239498
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    • D.P.M. California College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neuhaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neuhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neuhaus works at Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC - Smyrna in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Neuhaus’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

