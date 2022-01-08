Overview

Dr. Matthew Nettleman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from PURDUE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Nettleman works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.