Dr. Neltner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD
Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Univ. Health Service830 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5511
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Neltner was very helpful and informative during my visit. We talked about my issues with ADHD and depression. I had many questions based on my own research on those issues and proper medications and we had a pleasant, informative discussion. He answered all my questions and was very knowledgeable of the pros and cons of certain medications and suggested ones that would be best for my unique situation.
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275796864
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Neltner accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neltner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neltner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neltner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neltner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neltner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.