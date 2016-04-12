See All Psychiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD

Psychiatry
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Neltner works at UK Healthcare Internal Mdcn Grp in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Kelty, MD
Dr. Brian Kelty, MD
8 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Health Service
    830 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neltner?

    Apr 12, 2016
    Dr. Neltner was very helpful and informative during my visit. We talked about my issues with ADHD and depression. I had many questions based on my own research on those issues and proper medications and we had a pleasant, informative discussion. He answered all my questions and was very knowledgeable of the pros and cons of certain medications and suggested ones that would be best for my unique situation.
    Sam in Lexington, KY — Apr 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neltner to family and friends

    Dr. Neltner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neltner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275796864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neltner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neltner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neltner works at UK Healthcare Internal Mdcn Grp in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Neltner’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neltner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neltner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neltner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neltner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Neltner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.