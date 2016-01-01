Overview

Dr. Matthew Negem, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Negem works at Great Plains Orthopedics in Peoria, IL with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.