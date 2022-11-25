See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (90)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Neal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Neal works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners
    2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 101, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 723-8823

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Malignancies
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chordoma
Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Schwannoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Vertebral Column Tumors

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 90 ratings
Patient Ratings (90)
5 Star
(84)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Neal?

Nov 25, 2022
Dr Neal operated on my spine at two different levels---both were extremely successful. He was meticulous in evaluating my problem (pressure on spinal nerve), also in following up after the surgeries. He really cares about his patients.
John in Phoenix — Nov 25, 2022
About Dr. Matthew Neal, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1023270386
Education & Certifications

  • Barrow Neurological Institute
  • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
  • Wake Forest University
  • University of Tennessee
  • Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Neal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

90 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

