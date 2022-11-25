Dr. Matthew Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 101, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-8823
Dr Neal operated on my spine at two different levels---both were extremely successful. He was meticulous in evaluating my problem (pressure on spinal nerve), also in following up after the surgeries. He really cares about his patients.
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- University of Tennessee
- Neurosurgery
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
