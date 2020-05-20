Dr. Matthew Nalbandian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalbandian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Nalbandian, MD
Dr. Matthew Nalbandian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Englewood Hospital Psych Unit350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 254-6882Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Advanced Dental Anesthesia48 Bi State Plz, Old Tappan, NJ 07675 Directions (212) 254-6882
Very knowledgeable, explains everything that’s going to get done in detail with no stone left unturned. Excellent communication with myself (a patient) from the doctor and his staff. At no point in time did I feel a lack of confidence and ability for him to perform his duties as explained. My expectations were well exceeded. I’d recommend Dr. Nalbandian as a first option in any scenario where he can be an operating surgeon. Many thanks and blessing.
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
