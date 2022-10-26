Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 558-4400
Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Orthotennessee260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4400
KOC North Office7557 Dannaher Dr Ste G10, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 558-4400
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I would, and will highly recommend Dr. Nadaud's services. He is a very thorough and meticulous surgeon. He takes his time with this patients, and does not get in a hurry. I had a partial knee replacement by him seven weeks ago, and have done excellent under his care. He explains exactly what the whole surgery process will entail, and at many times he eased my concerns, and gave me confidence in my ability to recover from surgery. I am very thankful to him for helping me have a better quality of life, and getting my mobility back. He's the best!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Charlotte Orthopaedic Specialists
- Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Miami University
Dr. Nadaud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadaud has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nadaud speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadaud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadaud.
