Overview

Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Nadaud works at Tennova Hospitalist Group in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.