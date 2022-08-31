Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LSU Medical Center of New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Mutter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lsu Healthcare Network3601 Houma Blvd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 412-1600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mutter?
Dr Mutter is kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and sincere. He took as much time as we needed during visits. My husband just had surgery and he was all of the above. Love him. I have been a nurse for 42 years and he is like the older doctors used to be.
About Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1417272063
Education & Certifications
- UT Memphis
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- LSU
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mutter works at
Dr. Mutter has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mutter speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.