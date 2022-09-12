Dr. Matthew Mutch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mutch, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mutch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 660 S Euclid Ave Ste 8109, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-7177
Washington University Physicians1040 N Mason Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 454-7177
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Washington University Cancer Center Pharmacy-south County5225 MID AMERICA PLZ, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 454-7177
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mutch took his time explaining his procedure. He is very thorough and always takes the cautious approach with diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Matthew Mutch, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mutch accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mutch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mutch has seen patients for Colectomy, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.