Dr. Matthew Musielak, MD
Dr. Matthew Musielak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Bjc Medical Group Ent Specialists At Alton4 Memorial Dr Ste 230B, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-3191
Alton Memorial Hospital1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 463-7450
Cedar Surgical Associates1058 Bermuda Run, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Musielak is a compassionate, humble, knowlegable, straight forward, empathetic and attentive man. I couldn't be happier with the outcome of my mother's surgery with him as the surgeon. He walked us through every step of the way and now she's on the road to recovery. Highly recommend Dr. Musielak.
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477781177
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- General Surgery
