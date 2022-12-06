Dr. Matthew Mundwiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundwiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mundwiler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mundwiler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Columbus Arthritis Center1211 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 486-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Mundwiler for many years and I thoroughly trust the good doctor and his staff with the pain and discomfort I have with RA and/or osteoporosis. He and his staff go out of their way to help me when I need it. And, what is great is that they are concerned about all of my health needs.
About Dr. Matthew Mundwiler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801928411
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Rheumatology
