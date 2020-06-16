See All Transplant Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Mulloy works at North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic
    7777 Forest Ln Ste 446 Bldg B, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 480-3945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreas Transplant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639375892
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulloy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulloy works at North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mulloy’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulloy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulloy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

