Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Mullen, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mullen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Mullen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Orthopedic Surgeons LLC2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 239-0614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullen?
Always a pleasure when I see Dr Mullen. Any complaints he’s gets right on it. Orders labs, exrays etc.. and I love that you don’t have to leave the facility for the test. I suffer with Fibromyalgia and can be difficult to treat a times, but Dr Mullen is very knowledgeable, something I haven’t been able to find in Montgomery for 5 years till I found him at UAB of Montgomery.
About Dr. Matthew Mullen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336439595
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Arthritis, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.