Dr. Muehe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Muehe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Muehe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX.
Dr. Muehe works at
TCPA - Spring6334 FM 2920 Rd Ste 300, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 370-0616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We inherited Dr. Muehe when my daughter's Pediatrician retired and we are so thankful that we got so lucky twice! Now that we've added a new baby we get to see him even more often, which is fine by us. He always takes the time to ensure the kids are calm and dare I say having fun. He always answers all my worried mama questions and never do I feel rushed or ignorant with his answers. He's the perfect mix of fun, funny, professional, and informative.
Dr. Muehe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muehe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muehe works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muehe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muehe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muehe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muehe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.