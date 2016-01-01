Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moynihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Moynihan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Urology8081 Innovation Park Dr # 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moynihan?
About Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD
- General Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1063893717
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moynihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moynihan works at
Dr. Moynihan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moynihan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moynihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moynihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.