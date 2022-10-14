See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mosbacker works at Arthritis Associates PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Associates PA
    4511 Horizon Hill Blvd Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Mossbacker has been my rheumatologist since 2005. He gets negative reviews and I would like to tell you why I have stayed. He was so patient , took his time ,asked ton of questions, and he knew I was in pain. He gently held my hands and arms as he examined my joints. We talked for a long time because I wasn’t able to get my facts straight. I remember crying and he never, ever dismissed any of my feelings. He was using my husband to fill parts of my story. He got relief to me and discussed my symptoms. I was able to keep working and functioning as a human with little or no pain. Today I still have my many autoimmune disorders but Dr Mossbacker has been able to put my illness into remission. Dr. Mossbacker expects his patients to take an active part in their care. I have asked him questions about other treatments and he knows exactly what I am talking about. He is able to give pros and cons on any new developments in medical science.
    Shannon — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558330530
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosbacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosbacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosbacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosbacker works at Arthritis Associates PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mosbacker’s profile.

    Dr. Mosbacker has seen patients for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosbacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosbacker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosbacker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosbacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosbacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

