Dr. Matthew Morrow Jr, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (10)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Morrow Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2500 W Strub Rd Ste B, Sandusky, OH 44870 (567) 998-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firelands Regional Medical Center
  • Fisher-Titus Medical Center
  • Magruder Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • The Bellevue Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 04, 2020
    The office runs like a well oiled machine. Staff and Dr Morrow are always kind, considerate, and caring.
    Sharon D — Apr 04, 2020
    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1730160672
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morrow Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrow Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrow Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrow Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrow Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

