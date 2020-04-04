Overview

Dr. Matthew Morrow Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.