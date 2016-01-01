See All Pediatric Surgeons in Camden, NJ
Pediatric Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Moront, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Moront works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MD Anderson Cancer Center At Cooper
    303 Central Ave Ste 4, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew Moront, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Korean and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1508814146
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital|Umass Memorial Medical Center
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Moront, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moront is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moront has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moront has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moront. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moront.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moront, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moront appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

