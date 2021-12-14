See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Matthew Mori, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Mori works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Laryngitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Laryngitis
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Postnasal Drip
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Throat Pain
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Common Cold
Dizziness
Ear Tube Placement
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Facial Fracture
Glossectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Matthew Mori, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • Male
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

