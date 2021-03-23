Dr. Matthew Mlot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mlot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Mlot, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - 1202 Medical Center1202 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4679
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Had a double procedure with Dr. Mlot/Wilm Health Endoscopy suite last week. The entire encounter from check in to check out went so smoothly. Jamie, Joy (CRNA), Dawn, Dunia, & a couple of others that I don't remember their names truly made me feel so comfortable & took great care of me. Dr. Mlot was very attentive. He made sure that my needs were met & that I didn't leave with any unanswered questions. I truly appreciate all that they did to make this experience a positive one.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093728883
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Mlot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mlot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mlot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlot has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mlot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlot.
