Dr. Matthew Mischel, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mischel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Valley Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 320, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 774-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mischel is an excellent physician in all regards.
About Dr. Matthew Mischel, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013996172
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
