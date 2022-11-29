Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Greenville Dermatology - Greenville369 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 558-7756Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There is no one with greater expertise than Dr. Miller. I would never go to anyone else.
About Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
