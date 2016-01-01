Overview

Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS.



Dr. Miller works at Specialty Orthopedic Group in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Starkville, MS and Hamilton, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.