Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi Pllc1211 S Gloster St Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 767-4200
- 2 521 S Montgomery St, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (662) 767-4200
-
3
Encore Rehab of Hamilton1500 Military St S Ste 11, Hamilton, AL 35570 Directions (662) 767-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- North Mississippi Health Services
- OCH Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
About Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1477817799
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.